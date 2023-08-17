How ‘RuPaul's Drag Race' queen Mrs. Kasha Davis gave up an 18-year career to become a drag queen

As far as career arcs go, Ed Popil's isn't all that out of the ordinary. He worked his way up the corporate ladder at call center services firm DialAmerica and eventually became director of contact center operations, a role which saw him managing several hundred workers.

After 18 years, though, it became unfulfilling, so Popil pursued a second act.

So far, so typical — except that Popil's second act wears high heels and foot-tall wigs.

Popil began spending his nights performing as drag queen Mrs. Kasha Davis in 2004, and appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2015 at age 43. Earlier this year, he competed again in the eighth season of the show's "All Stars" format.

Notoriety from the show allowed Popil to turn his drag alter ego from a hobby into a full-time business. In addition to regular gigs in Rochester, New York, where Popil lives with his husband Stephen Levins (aka Mr. Davis), he performs as Mrs. Kasha Davis on the road, sells merchandise, appears in Cameos, has published a book and even has a children's TV show in the works.

CNBC Make It caught up with the self-described "workhorse queen" to chat about turning drag into multiple income streams, the costs and benefits of appearing on "Drag Race" and what it means to be a family-friendly queen in an era when drag has become a hot-button political issue.

CNBC Make It: You had a comfortable and successful career. What drew you to drag?

Davis: I couldn't participate in local theater because you never knew when there'd be a conference call, or something to that effect. So I went out to the clubs — the gay bars in Rochester — and saw Pandora Boxx, Darienne Lake, Aggy Dune, Ambrosia Salad. And these amazing divas were doing these shows at night, and they had these characters, and I thought, this is something that I'm interested in.

What's great about drag is that you are the director, the costumer, the creator, the actor, the makeup artist, the producer, the sales agent — all of it. So I got to do that after hours, starting in 2004. I would be doing this every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for drink tickets mostly, and maybe 40 bucks.

But it was feeding my soul. I got to get on stage, have fun and create the character of Mrs. Kasha Davis: married lady, international celebrity housewife.

How did you get booked on "Drag Race"?

Pandora Boxx auditioned and got on season two, and I thought, "If she can do it, I can do it."

I mean, this is somebody who I watched for years, and it's the truth — when you see somebody that you know and you've grown up with do something so miraculous, like get on this television show celebrating drag, you think, "I want in."

I auditioned for all seven seasons. I think that why I wasn't getting cast [initially] was I was trying to give them who I thought they wanted, instead of being myself, which, I don't care what line of work you're in or how you're trying to make it: The way to do it is to authentically be yourself. And there I was, finally cast on "RuPaul's Drag Race," season seven.

How did your life change after appearing on the show?

All of a sudden, the world is introduced to Mrs. Kasha Davis. And I'm balancing this full-time career of a telemarketing manager, along with a drag performer. And it was too much.

My husband and I made the decision for me to go at it full-time as a drag artist, and I was busy. But just like any other business, there are busy months and slow months, and all of a sudden it got slow.

I started going into my head. I started comparing myself to other people. My catchphrase on "RuPaul's Drag Race" season seven was, "There's always time for a cocktail." And there was. I was drinking every morning, noon and night. I used to drink so much I realized I was allergic to alcohol: Every time I drank, I broke out in handcuffs.

So currently, I am eight years sober, one day at a time. And that is when it really started to make sense to me. The clarity was there that this persona, this drag art, is a business and we have to treat it like a business.

How have you grown that business over the years?

As anyone knows, if you want to grow your income, you want to have multiple streams of income coming in. So I absolutely love to perform, of course. And then there's the merchandise that comes with that.

Then there's the opportunity to do Cameo messages, which is just so incredible because you have this opportunity to wish people happy birthday and congratulations and this, that and the other all around the world. You're a live Hallmark card, and I personally like to keep it affordable, because it's pretty obvious the more people that purchase this Hallmark card of Mrs. Kasha Davis, they're going to share it with their friends and then their friends are going to start to follow you.

It all sort of steamrolls that way and snowballs into success where then they're going to want to book you for their private gig or maybe some other performances or come to see you. So looking for multiple ways to generate income is always the way to build your financial freedom.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" is like the Olympics of drag, and "All Stars" comes with even higher expectations from fans. What are people spending to compete on the show?

It depends on the individual. I've seen some contestants of "RuPaul's Drag Race" spend thousands, up to $10,000 per look, in order to compete on the runway. And then I'm told there are others that, for the entirety of their time on "All Stars" or a season, that they've only spent $5,000 to $7,000.

It really depends on your brand and how you want to put yourself forward. The sky's the limit. You can really go crazy.

Thank goodness for Mr. Davis, who's going to say, "No matter how expensive that dress is, you're still going to be Mrs. Kasha Davis. Let's keep that in mind."

Are you and your husband saving for financial goals, such as retirement?

Mr. Davis and I have been very fortunate that we have both been in our careers prior to Mrs. Kasha Davis for significant amounts of time. I was working 18 years, and so I had a 401(k), and I had been saving and investing. We came into this career change at a place where we had already begun to build a foundation.

When I see queens starting to have their success from "RuPaul's Drag Race," or however they are succeeding, and they start to get very excited, I will be that mom out there for them and say, "Make sure that you're paying your bills on time. Make sure you're investing."

It's tougher when you're running your own business to be disciplined enough to say, "I've got to still contribute to my future somehow, some way." Whether that's saving or investments.

Mr. Davis and I are at the point now I'm going on 53. He's going on 58, and I think he might get to the point soon, in the next year or so, where he's going to leave that job and work exclusively with me. And we can enjoy our senior years where if we go on a vacation, we can actually do the hike instead of standing at the bottom of the hill looking up at everybody else doing it.

Drag has always been political, but it's become something of a political wedge issue recently, as you brought up in your music video, "Breakdown." What's been your experience in this climate as a queen who does drag story hours and other kinds of family-friendly drag?

Drag is not a crime. Some of my fashion choices are criminal, but that's a whole other story.

Honestly, it has been my privilege and my honor to be able to continue carrying messages of positivity, self-love, acceptance and inclusivity through my drag.

What does that mean? Well, I have been doing Drag Story hour for seven years at a theater called Blackfriars Theatre in Rochester, New York, and Mary Tiballi Hoffman and Danny Hoskins and I have created a television show called "Imagination Station." We've recorded four episodes thus far, and we're working to sell it somewhere to a streaming platform or to a network that will pick up the first children's television show hosted by a drag queen and her husband.

And what is the point? Why would I do this? Because as that little boy-girl/girl-boy/fella, I did not see people living their most authentic selves. I saw people living in a closet. I saw people hiding. And what this can do for people, no matter how you identify, is to see people and say, "You know what? That person might be different, but I can treat them with kindness."

OK. Some quick-hitters before we go. What's your biggest splurge?

My biggest splurge has been the purchase of two Teslas. We love the cars. The CEO? That's debatable. But we love the cars.

What's the best financial decision you made?

The best financial decision that I have ever made was to purchase a home and to ensure that I would invest in a 401(k) early.

What's something you'd never spend money on?

A facelift. Mrs. Kasha Davis was created at the age of 50. She will always be at least 50.

What's one thing you spent on that you now regret?

Late fees. Pay your bills on time.

What's the best money advice you've ever received?

The best money advice that I have ever received would be to treat others with kindness. Be on time and be grateful those relationships will build bigger opportunities in the future.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

