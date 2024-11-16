How to protect your portfolio against risks tied to President-elect Trump's tariff agenda

Money manager John Davi is positioning for challenges tied to President-elect Donald Trump's tariff agenda.

Davi said he worries the new administration's policies could be "very inflationary," so he thinks it is important to choose investments carefully.

"Small-cap industrials make more sense than large-cap industrials," the Astoria Portfolio Advisors CEO told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.

Davi, who is also the firm's chief investment officer, expects the red sweep will help push a pro-growth, pro-domestic policy agenda forward that will benefit small caps.

It appears Wall Street agrees so far. Since the presidential election, the Russell 2000 index, which tracks small-cap stocks, is up around 4% as of Friday's close.

Davi, whose firm has $1.9 billion in assets under management, also likes staying domestic despite the tariff risks.

"We're overweight the U.S. I think that's the right playbook in the next few years until the midterms," added Davi. "We have two years of where he [Trump] can control a lot of the narrative."

But Davi plans to stay away from fixed income due to challenges tied to the growing budget deficit.

"Be careful if you own bonds for sure," said Davi.

Since the election, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is up 3% as of Friday's close.