Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

How to Save $1 Million for Retirement If You Make $90,000 a Year, Broken Down by Age

By Katie Brigham, CNBC

Alex Kuzoian

Thinking of retiring with $1 million? Let's assume you make $90,000 a year, planning to save $1 million for retirement can seem daunting. But with dedication and discipline, you can get there regardless of your age.

As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest you save 10% to 15% of your salary. But if your goal is to get to $1 million, the percentage you need to invest will vary widely based on how old you are when you start.

In this case study, we can tell you exactly how much of your $90,000 you'll need to tuck away to save $1 million, broken down by the age at which you start investing.

More from Invest in You:
Want a 720 credit score? Here are four ways to improve yours
Ready to invest in the stock market? Here are three strategies for beginners
Here’s how to pick between a savings and money market account

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just a few things to remember: These numbers assume you have no money in your retirement plan, that you will get a conservative 6% return on your investments and that you will retire at age 65. The math also does not account for potential pay increases, employer matches, inflation or any of life's other many variables.

Watch the video to dive into the numbers.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox. For the Spanish version Dinero 101, click here.

Money Report

Business 15 mins ago

SoftBank Plans to Keep Majority Stake After Arm IPO and Wants to List the Firm as Soon as Possible

Business 16 mins ago

Coach Owner Tapestry Cuts Profit Outlook as China Lockdowns Dent Demand

CHECK OUT: Supersaver who banked 78% of his income and no longer has to care about money: How I did it with Acorns+CNBC

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us