How to successfully change careers and be happier at work

Feeling stuck and ready to make a change? You're not alone. The average worker changes jobs 9-12 times in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you've been considering a career change and don't know where to start, Smarter by CNBC Make It's new online course, How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work, can help.

It's for anyone looking to leverage their skills, expand their network, and gain the confidence to make a successful career change. You'll leave with practical strategies from three expert instructors and a step-by-step plan to transition into a role that offers more purpose, greater joy or higher earning potential — so you can build a truly fulfilling career.

The course is open for pre-registration on April 1, and you'll be able to access it starting April 8. You'll get 80 minutes of instructional video lessons that you can watch at any time, and a companion workbook with additional exercises and resources.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This course can help you:

Determine whether a career change is right for you Identify the best career for you Reframe your current experience to fit your future job Learn how to move from your current role into your dream career Overcome the impostor syndrome that comes with forging a new path Develop a strategic roadmap to move your career forward

What you get with our course:

80 minutes of instructional video content, broken into bite-sized lessons

A workbook with additional exercises and examples

Instant access to watch and read at your own pace

Our team of trusted instructors:

You'll learn from three top experts:

Dr. Tessa West, a professor of psychology at New York University and a leading expert in the science of interpersonal communication. She is the author of "Jerks at Work: Toxic coworkers and what to do about them" and "Job Therapy: Finding work that works for you."

Cynthia Pong, JD, an award-winning executive coach, Forbes Contributor, LinkedIn Top Voice for Job Search and Career, and founder/CEO of Embrace Change. She is the author of "Don't Stay in Your Lane: The Career Change Guide for Women of Color."

Mac Prichard, the founder of Mac's List, a regional job board that helps people get work that matters and employers find the best candidates in the Pacific Northwest. He is the author of "Land Your Dream Job Anywhere" and "Land Your Dream Job in Portland."

Whether you feel stuck and want to explore changing your career, are hoping to advance your career through a job change, or want to best position yourself for a competitive hiring landscape, this online course will give you the tools and strategies to meet your goals.

Pre-register now for How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work and use the coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off the regular course price of $67 (plus tax). Offer valid April 1, 2025, through May 13, 2025. Terms apply.

DON'T MISS: The ultimate guide to acing your interview and landing your dream job