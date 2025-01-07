Money Report

How to use AI to be more productive and successful at work

By Cheyenne DeVon,CNBC

Do you keep hearing about the transformational power of AI and want to know what it can do for you? Do you want to stay ahead in today's evolving job market and boost your productivity, so you have more time for activities you truly enjoy?

Our new online course, How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work, is designed to help you understand new AI tools and how you can use them to save time at work, in your business, and in life.

The course is open for pre-registration starting Jan. 7, and materials will be available on Jan. 14. You'll get access to 90 minutes of instructional video lessons that you can watch at any time, and a companion workbook with exercises, examples and prompts you can use.

What will our AI course teach you?

  1. Common AI terms and what they actually mean  
  2. How you can start using AI tools today 
  3. Practical ways to improve your productivity
  4. How to write effective prompts 
  5. Common pitfalls when using AI and how to avoid them 

What you get with our course

  • 90 minutes of instructional video content broken into digestible lessons
  • A downloadable workbook with additional exercises, examples and prompts
  • Instant access to watch and read at your own pace, whenever you want

Our team of trusted instructors

You'll learn from three top experts:

  • Dr. Mark Riedl, a professor in the Georgia Tech School of Interactive Computing and associate director of the Georgia Tech Machine Learning Center.
  • Rebecca Hinds, head of the Work Innovation Lab by Asana, a think tank that conducts research to help businesses navigate the growing challenges and changes of work.
  • Kelly Daniel, the prompt director for Lazarus AI, where she develops prompting strategies and resources for LLMs and AI.

The emergence of powerful technologies like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and others brings an opportunity for personal and professional growth. While it's unclear exactly how the workplace will change in the AI era, having a foundational knowledge of these tools will help you remain relevant and adaptable.

Pre-register today for How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through Feb. 11, 2025.

