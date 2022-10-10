HP, Lenovo and Dell See PC Shipments Continue to Decline in Q3, While Apple Bucks the Trend

Global personal computer shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to IDC.

Lenovo, HP, and Dell declined saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21% respectively.

Apple was the only manufacturer to see third quarter PC shipments rise by 40%, IDC found.

The personal computing market saw shipments continue to cool in the third quarter as demand waned and supply chain issues persisted, according to the data from the International Data Corporation released Monday.

Compared with this time last year, shipments were down 15%, which is still well above pre-pandemic levels, IDC found. Global shipments totaled 74.3 million in the quarter, down from 87.3 million during the same period last year.

HP saw PC shipments decline about 28%, Dell shipments were down 21% and Lenovo 16%. Meanwhile, Apple bucked the trend with PC shipments rising 40% in the third quarter.

AMD hinted at this headwind last week when the chipmaker cut its sales forecast on Thursday for the third quarter, blaming a larger-than-expected decline in the PC market and supply chain issues.

Investors will likely be watching for signs of weakness in PC shipments when Microsoft and Intel report third quarter earnings later this month. Microsoft is set to release results on Oct. 25, while Intel will report on Oct. 27.

