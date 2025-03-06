HPE to cut 2,500 employees as stock slides 19% on weak earnings outlook

Server maker Hewlett Packard Enterprise pointed to execution stumbles in the January quarter.

The company met earnings consensus and topped expectations for the fiscal first quarter.

But guidance for the new quarter and the full fiscal year was weak.

HPE will trim its headcount by 2,500, or 5% when including expected attrition.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares slid 19% in extended trading on Thursday as the data center equipment maker issued quarterly and full-year guidance that came in below consensus.

Here's how the company did in the fiscal first quarter in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: 49 cents adjusted vs. 49 cents expected

HPE's revenue rose 16% year over year in the quarter ending on Jan. 31, according to a statement. The company was left with profit of $598 million, or 44 cents per share, up from $387 million, or 29 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. The adjusted earnings per share excludes stock-based compensation.

"We could have executed better," CEO Antonio Neri said on a conference call with analysts. The company had higher than normal inventory for artificial intelligence servers because of a shift to next-generation Blackwell graphics processing units from Nvidia.

The backlog for AI systems rose 29% quarter over quarter to $3.1 billion. Total server revenue totaled $4.29 billion.

HPE dealt with strong pricing challenges while selling servers in the quarter, finance chief Marie Myers said. As server operating margin narrowed, HPE moved to limit travel and discretionary spending, she said.

"We expect pricing adjustments may negatively impact top-line growth in the near term," Myers said.

The company said it would implement a cost-cutting program involving layoffs over the next 18 months that will lead to $350 million in gross savings by the 2027 fiscal year. Around 2,500 employees will be affected, a spokesperson said, representing about 5% of the workforce when also factoring in expected attrition. At the end of October, HPE employed 61,000 people, according to its most recent annual report.

During the quarter, the U.S. Justice department filed sued in a federal district court to stop HPE from acquiring Juniper Networks. HPE announced the proposed $14 billion deal in January 2024. The court expects a trial to begin in July, according to the statement. The deal should close by October 2025, HPE said. In December, the company had said the transaction would be done in early 2025.

HPE called for 28 cents to 34 cents in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal second quarter, with revenue coming in between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had looked for 50 cents per share on $7.93 billion in revenue.

For the 2025 fiscal year, HPE sees $1.70 to $1.90 in adjusted earnings per share. Analaysts polled by LSEG had predicted $2.13 per share.

HPE expects to update its prices to reflect higher expenses from U.S. tariffs, Neri said.

As of Thursday's close, HPE shares were up about 2% so far in 2025, while the S&P 500 index was down 2%.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

