Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IBM rallies nearly 13%, heads for best day since 2000 on strong earnings

By Samantha Subin,CNBC

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM Arvind Krishna attends the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2025. 
Yves Herman | Reuters
  • IBM surged nearly 13% on the back of a strong fourth-quarter print as artificial intelligence growth boosted its software business.
  • The move put the stock on pace for its best day since July 2000.
  • CEO Arvind Krishna said that the company posted $5 billion in bookings for its generative AI segment.

IBM surged 14% Thursday on the back of a strong fourth-quarter print that showed artificial intelligence growth boosting its software business.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The move put the stock on pace for its best day since July 20, 2000, when shares popped 13%.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.92 per share adjusted on $17.55 billion in revenue after the bell Wednesday. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected earnings to come in at $3.75 per share and revenues to reach $17.54 billion.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

IBM reported a 1% rise in revenues overall, while its software unit grew 10% on a year-over-year basis amid growing demand for artificial intelligence and its operating system known as Red Hat Linux. CEO Arvind Krishna also said that the company posted $5 billion in bookings for its generative AI segment.

"We closed the year with double-digit revenue growth in Software for the quarter, led by further acceleration in Red Hat," he said in a statement. "Clients globally continue to turn to IBM to transform with AI."

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

UPS shares tank 17% after weak guidance, plan to slash Amazon deliveries by more than half

news 5 mins ago

Apple reports first-quarter earnings after the bell

Shares of IBM have gained 18% since the start of the year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us