Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

If Trump declares victory before votes are counted, ‘it will fail,' Harris campaign says

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Former US President Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives, more than 3 hours late, to a campaign rally in Traverse City, Michigan on October 25, 2024. 
Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images
  • A senior official in the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris said they "fully expect" Donald Trump to declare victory before Election Day votes are fully counted.
  • The Republican nominee "did this before. It failed," said the official, who predicted any similar effort by Trump to claim he beat the Democratic nominee Harris before all ballots are tallied will likewise fail.
  • Trump has falsely claimed for years that he defeated President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

A senior official in the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris said Friday they "fully expect" Donald Trump to declare victory before votes are fully counted on Election Day evening.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

But that official told reporters, "It won't work."

"He did this before. It failed," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in a press call, according to NBC News. "If he does it again, it will fail."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The official said Republican nominee Trump "lies all the time" and is already seeking "to sow doubt about a loss that he anticipates is coming" on Tuesday against Harris, the Democratic nominee and current vice president.

"Meanwhile, we are focused on making sure that all of our voters have the information to get out and vote, and that they feel confident doing it safely and securely, and that they know that we're going to protect that vote and that we are going to ensure that it counts, no matter what Trump and his campaign are doing," the campaign official said.

The call came on the heels of baseless claims by Trump that there is large-scale "cheating" going on in voting in Pennsylvania, a key swing state in the election.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Elon Musk $1 million voter lottery suit sent back to state court

news 53 mins ago

Trump targets Washington Post, CBS with long-shot legal actions over Harris coverage, ads

"REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law Enforcement must act, NOW!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Wednesday.

Trump has falsely claimed for four years that he, not President Joe Biden, won the 2020 election.

He faces criminal prosecutions in federal court in Washington, D.C., and state court in Atlanta in connection with his attempts to overturn his loss to Biden.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us