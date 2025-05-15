If you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago, here's how much money you'd have now

Walmart posted its latest quarterly results Thursday morning, showing steady performance even as the retailer faces rising costs due to tariffs.

For the quarter that ended April 30, Walmart reported revenue of $165.61 billion, close to Wall Street forecasts. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.61, beating expectations of $0.58, according to LSEG consensus data.

A long-time favorite among investors, Walmart is considered a reliable blue-chip stock known for steady performance and a consistently rising dividend payout.

In April, Walmart's chief financial officer John David Rainey said that new tariffs have made profits harder to predict and were causing more day-to-day swings in sales. On Thursday, Rainey said shoppers could see higher prices by June due to new tariffs, in a CNBC interview following the earnings release.

However, Walmart appears well-positioned to handle more recent economic uncertainty, due to its scale and broad supplier base, which give it leverage to negotiate prices and shift sourcing when needed. Indeed, during downturns, budget-conscious shoppers tend to rely on Walmart for low prices and essential goods.

The stock is considered a "moderate buy" by 33 analysts who track the company, with room to grow given a consensus price target of $103.94, according to MarketBeat.

What a $1,000 investment in Walmart 10 years ago is worth today

Walmart went public in 1970 at $16.50 per share. Since then, the stock has split 11 times, and the company has paid quarterly dividends every year since 1973. As of Wednesday's close, Walmart shares were trading at $96.83.

Here's how much a $1,000 investment in Walmart would be worth now, based on Wednesday's closing price:

If you invested one year ago

Percentage change: 63%

Total as of May 14: $1,632

If you invested five years ago

Percentage change: 145%

Total as of May 14: $2,448

If you invested 10 years ago

Percentage change: 297%

Total as of May 14: $3,970

If you invested when Walmart went public in October 1970

Percentage change: 2,038,461%

Total as of May 14: $20,385,607

While Walmart's stock performance has been exceptional, financial advisors generally advise against choosing individual stocks based only on past performance. Markets are unpredictable, and a company's success doesn't ensure future returns.

No stock is immune to risk. Experts commonly recommend keeping the bulk of your retirement investments in diversified index funds. It's a safer, lower-cost way to build long-term wealth since you are making a bet on the broader stock market rather than picking individual winners.

