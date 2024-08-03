I'm a 30-year-old American living in Norway: 5 reasons ‘I'm so much happier' here

There's a joke in Norway that people move here for two reasons: a job or love. I'm in the latter group. I met my Norwegian partner in my international Master's program in Migration and Intercultural Relations.

I decided to do my master's in Europe after a post-college graduation gap year in 2016. Part of the choice was driven by affordability. Two years of my Master's degree in Europe cost less than one year of my Bachelor's in the U.S.

It turned out that I also enjoyed the idea of living where you can accidentally cross the border to another country without even realizing it!

While love did bring me to Norway originally, living in Oslo for the last two years, I've realized how much more there is to draw people here. My days are spent exploring, ice bathing, falling on skis, taking cabin trips and hiking under the "midnight sun."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Photo: Gabriella Mikiewicz

Norway, with its population of 5.5 million, is a stark contrast to what feels like my previous life in bustling Chicago. The country's slower pace of life and serene natural environment have brought me a lot of peace and joy.

I'm much happier in Norway. Here are five of the biggest reasons why:

1. The relief of having a stronger safety net

Norway's healthcare, education and social welfare systems are designed to support people in times of need.

Of course there are bureaucratic delays. For example, between waiting for my application to be processed, to interview with the bank, and getting a phone number that I could connect to Vipps — the most popular payment app here — I waited close to six months to set up my Norwegian bank account. In the meantime, I got my earnings sent to my boyfriend's account.

I am on a two-year waitlist for a deviated septum surgery that is on the books for this fall. I've been told that this can be typical for socialized healthcare, and since it isn't a high priority procedure, or something more urgent. But once I get the surgery, it'll be free — and that's the point.

Essentials like healthcare and education are provided for, and this gives me immense peace of mind.

Yes, we do pay for these things with taxes. A freelancer, like myself, pays anywhere between 25% to 37% in income tax. It varies, but typically I bring in about $3,500 to $4,000 per month before taxes.

Still, knowing that I can call for an ambulance if I need one without risking debt or dipping into my savings makes the taxes feel more like an investment into a well-maintained and reliable social infrastructure.

2. Better work-life balance

In Norway, there's a big departure from the work-centric mentality that I'm used to in the U.S. Free time, family time and personal well-being are prioritized. Summer vacations are paid, and as long as five weeks.

There's a very clear expectation that work should not intrude on your private life.

Photo: Gabriella Mikiewicz

My partner has 25 days of paid vacation per year, but I'm not really taking a summer holiday in the same way, because of my freelance client work. A lot of internationals tend to go the self-employment route because it can be tough to find work here as a foreigner.

For me, I think I'm still a bit governed by my American roots when it comes to work-life balance. But it is something I'm learning about, and that I have a newfound appreciation for.

3. The level of public trust

Norway is generally considered a very safe country with a high level of public trust. It's common to see people leave their belongings, like laptops, unattended at the cafe when they slip to the bathroom.

Neighbors share and look after common spaces. Communal items like barbecue grills and their equipment rarely go missing.

Photo: Gabriella Mikiewicz

There are exceptions to every rule, like the time my phone was stolen at a bar in Oslo. But the overall sense of security contributes significantly to my sense of well-being and independence which I will never take for granted.

4. Access to the outdoors

Norway has unparalleled access to nature, and there's a massive cultural emphasis on spending time outdoors. A popular saying here is "there's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing!"

From lakes and forests practically in your backyard, to the most remote mountain trails and arctic islands, it's basically impossible not to find yourself awestruck by some of the most natural landscapes on the planet.

Photo: Gabriella Mikiewicz

There are organizations around the country that provide free rentals of equipment — from skis and ice skates to tents and hiking backpacks — to allow everyone to be able to experience the outdoors.

These practices have pushed me to go out of my comfort zone and helped me grow as a person. For example, ice bathing has been a really cool experience because it's shown me how tough I am: getting into a freezing fjord requires a lot of mental resilience.

I've gotten a deeper understanding of why these traditions are cherished by Norwegians.

5. The chance to appreciate smaller moments

One of the sweetest Norwegian customs that I've fully embraced is the concept of kos. It literally translates to coziness, but it means so much more than that.

Similar to the Danish concept of hygge, Norwegians embrace a sense of coziness, relaxation and contentment.

Photo: Gabriella Mikiewicz

It involves creating warm and inviting atmospheres, often accompanied by the enjoyment of simple pleasures like hot beverages and quality time with loved ones.

In Norway, I've developed a penchant for chilly evenings spent knitting, warm under a blanket by the fireside, enjoying life's simple pleasures — especially when I know that I won't be disturbed by work emails.

I have a new understanding of what happiness means to me

When people say Norwegians are happy, it doesn't mean we are all walking around smiling all the time. Happiness in Norway is often less about feeling constant joy and more about taking care of myself and others.

There are many challenges I've had to overcome, and I still face new ones. It's cold and dark half the year, and Seasonal Affective Disorder is a real thing — I start my Vitamin D routine as early as September!

Photo: Gabriella Mikiewicz

At times, I've struggled to make friends as an adult, although I did have a great starting point with my boyfriend's family and community. It's been a challenge to navigate new social customs and bureaucracy, and find my footing in a new country.

Ultimately, one of the biggest things I've learned from my time in Norway is that when you live in a place where you have your basic needs met and in a society that emphasizes well-being, you can spend time focusing on the things that really make you content.

For me, this has meant exploring new hobbies, spending time in nature, and enjoying a more balanced life.

Gabriella Mikiewicz is an American living in Oslo, Norway. She is a communications freelancer, which has allowed her to work on many exciting projects, including creating and running the popular Instagram account Unlock Norway, and traveling around the country on new adventures for Visit Norway.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's new online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories. CNBC Make It readers can use special discount code CNBC40 to get 40% off through August 15, 2024.