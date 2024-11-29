Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

India's quarterly growth slumps to a near two-year low, well below expectations

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC and Matt Clinch,CNBC

Construction workers in Mumbai, India, on June 5, 2024. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • India's economy expanded by 5.4% in its second fiscal quarter ending September.
  • Economists polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 6.5% for the period, while the Reserve Bank of India expected an expansion of 7%.
  • Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis, said India's economy will slow but not "collapse" in 2025.

India's economy expanded by just 5.4% in its second fiscal quarter ending September, well below estimates by economists and close to a two-year low.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The print follows 6.7% growth over the previous quarter and is the lowest reading since the last quarter of 2022. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 6.5% for the period, while the Reserve Bank of India expected an expansion of 7%.

The country's statistics agency noted sluggish growth in manufacturing and the mining sector.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The yield on the country's 10-year sovereign bond quickly sank to 6.74% after the release, from around 6.8%.

The weak GDP reading could potentially affect the country's interest rate trajectory, with the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee scheduled to meet between Dec. 6-8. Markets watchers had been expecting an eleventh consecutive pause by the RBI, with the repo rate currently at 6.5%.

Harry Chambers, an assistant economist at Capital Economics, said the Friday reading showed that weakness was "broad based." His firm expects economic activity "to struggle over the coming quarters."

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Will the election boost Black Friday and holiday spending? It may depend on how you voted

news 2 hours ago

Euro zone inflation climbs to 2.3% in November, meeting expectations

"That bolsters the case for policy loosening, but the recent jump in inflation means the RBI won't feel comfortable cutting interest rates for a few more months yet," he said in research note.

Speaking to CNBC "Squawk Box Asia" before the GDP release, Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis, forecast that India's economy will slow but not "collapse" in 2025.

She said that Natixis has a 2025 growth forecast of 6.4% for India — without clarifying whether this refers to the fiscal or calendar year — but added that the print could also come in as low as 6%, which she qualified as "not a bit problem, but it's not welcome."

Separately, the RBI projected that GDP growth for the 2024 fiscal year ending in March 2025 will reach a higher 7.2%.

Asked how India's economy will fare under President-elect Donald Trump's second presidency, Herrero said the country is "not really at the center of the reshuffling of the value chain that China has been conducting."

"If I were the Trump administration, I would start [looking at tariffs for] Vietnam. That's a much more obvious case," she noted.

She said that China could make products in India for Indian consumption instead of exporting products globally — and as such, New Delhi could avoid getting hit by tariffs.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us