India's inflation falls to cooler-than-expected 3.34% in March

India's annual inflation rate fell to a lower-than-expected 3.34% in March, the country's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation reported Tuesday.

The reading fell for a fifth straight month and came in slightly below the 3.61% seen in February. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 3.6%.

The inflation data follows a second straight interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Indiaat its meeting on April 9, bringing its policy rate to 6% amid growth concerns in the world's fifth largest economy.

The RBI estimates inflation at 4% — at the midpoint of its target range of 2% to 6% — for financial year ending March 2026, although it noted that core inflation in February — which excludes food and fuel prices — spiked to a 15-month high of 4.1%, driven mostly by an uptick in gold prices.

"There has been a substantial and broad-based seasonal correction in vegetable prices. The uncertainties on rabi [winter] crops have abated considerably ... Along with robust kharif [autumn] arrivals, this is expected to set the stage for a durable softening in food inflation," the central bank said last week.

More room for rate cuts

The inflation data strengthens the case for the RBI to cut rates as it seeks to stimulate growth in India, amid the impact of U.S. tariffs.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in his statement after last week's policy meeting that the central bank will shift its stance from neutral to accommodative, aiming to stimulate the economy through softer interest rates.



India's GDP expanded by a weaker-than-expected 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and the country's economy is estimated to have grown 6.5% in the financial year to March 2025 — a sharp slowdown from 9.2% the year before.

"Reciprocal" tariffs will directly shave off 0.5 percentage point from India's full-year growth for the financial year ending March 2026, according to HSBC. There could be indirect and second-order impacts from factors including slower export volumes and weaker foreign direct investment flows, the bank added.



India was hit with a 26% levy from U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs, before those duties were suspended for 90 days last week, leaving a 10% baseline tariff.