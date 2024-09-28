Inside one of the first all-female hacker houses in San Francisco

For Molly Cantillon, living in a hacker house wasn't just a dream, but a necessity.

"I had lived in a few hacker houses before and wanted to replicate that energy," said Cantillon, 20, co-founder of HackHer House and founder of the startup NOX. "A place where really energetic, hardcore people came together to solve problems. But every house I lived in was mostly male. It was obvious to me that I wanted to do the inverse and build an all-female hacker house that created the same dynamic but with women."

Cantillon, who has lived in several hacker houses over the years, saw a need for a space dedicated exclusively to women. That's why she co-founded HackHer House, the first all-female hacker house in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"A hacker house is a shared living space where builders and innovators come together to work on their own projects while collaborating with others," said Jennifer Li, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and sponsor of the HackHer House. "It's a community that thrives on creativity and resource sharing, making it a cost-effective solution for those in high-rent areas like Silicon Valley, where talented founders and engineers can easily connect and support each other."

Founded by Cantillon, Zoya Garg, Anna Monaco and Anne Brandes, this house was designed to empower women in a tech world traditionally dominated by men.

"We're trying to break stereotypes here," said Garg, 21, a rising senior at Stanford University. "This house isn't just about living together; it's about creating a community where women can thrive in tech."

Located in North Beach, HackHer House was home this summer to seven women, all of whom share the goal of launching successful ventures in tech.

Venture capital played a key role in making HackHer House possible. With financial backing, the house offered subsidized rent, allowing the women to focus on their projects instead of struggling with the Bay Area's notoriously high living costs.

"New grad students face daunting living expenses, with campus costs reaching the high hundreds to over a thousand dollars a month," said Li. "In the Bay Area, finding a comfortable room typically starts at $2,000, and while prices may have eased slightly, they remain significantly higher than the rest of the U.S. This reality forces many, including founders, to share rooms or crash on friends' couches just to make ends meet."

Hacker houses aren't new to the Bay Area or cities like New York and London. These live-in incubators serve as homes and workspaces, offering a collaborative environment where tech founders and innovators can share ideas and resources. In a city renowned for tech advancements, hacker houses are viewed as critical for driving the next wave of innovation. By providing affordable housing and a vibrant community, these spaces enable entrepreneurs to thrive in an otherwise cutthroat and expensive market.

