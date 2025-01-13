Money Report

Instagram head Mosseri says app will prioritize original content, with potential TikTok ban days away

By Salvador Rodriguez,CNBC

Adam Mosseri, Facebook
Beck Diefenbach | Reuters
  • Adam Mosseri, head of Meta's Instagram, said on Monday that the social app will focus on prioritizing original and creative content in its algorithmic rankings in 2025.
  • Mosseri's comments come ahead of a potential TikTok ban, which is set to take effect on Sunday.
  • He made the comments in a video he posted outlining Instagram's priorities for the year.

Adam Mosseri, head of Meta's Instagram, said Monday that the app will focus on prioritizing original and creative content in its algorithmic rankings in 2025.

His comments came in a video Mosseri posted outlining Instagram's priorities for the year, which include improving social connections for users.

"Instagram was really founded on the idea of allowing anybody to share something creative that they were proud to share," Mosseri said in the video, which was posted on Instagram and Meta's Threads micro-blogging app. "We want to double down on that."

Mosseri's remarks come ahead of the potential TikTok ban, which is set to take effect Sunday. Already, TikTok creators have begun asking their fans to follow them on other apps, including Instagram. After the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case involving the future of TikTok on Friday, executives at Instagram held impromptu meetings, instructing staffers to prepare for a potential influx of new users if the ban goes through, CNBC reported Sunday.

To prioritize original content, Instagram will focus on improving its creative tools so they are best in class, which they are not currently, Mosseri said. Instagram will also embrace new technology that can make it easier for users to post more content, such as artificial intelligence.

As a way of spurring additional connections, Mosseri said Instagram will look for opportunities to make recommending content more social and interactive.

WATCH: TikTok's potential ban is a double-edged sword for Trump: Counterpoint Research

