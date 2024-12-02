Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is out, stock up 5%

Intel announced Monday that CEO Pat Gelsinger had retired from the company effective Dec. 1.

Intel has been mired in an extended slump due to market share losses in its core businesses and an inability to crack the artificial intelligence market. The company's stock has fallen 52% year-to-date.

Intel announced Monday that CEO Pat Gelsinger had retired from the company effective Dec. 1, capping a tumultuous nearly four-year tenure at what was once America's leading semiconductor company but which saw its stock price and market share collapse under his tenure.

Intel CFO David Zinsner and Intel products CEO MJ Holthaus were named interim co-CEOs. Frank Yeary will serve as Intel's interim executive chair.

Shares of Intel were up 5% Monday in pre-market trading.

Gelsinger's retirement comes a week after Intel and the CHIPS and Science Act office finalized a $7.86 billion grant, which is slated to fund the company's factory-building plans.

Gelsinger took over the struggling chipmaker in 2021 but the company has only further deteriorated. Intel has been mired in an extended slump due to market share losses in its core businesses and an inability to crack the artificial intelligence market. The company's stock has fallen 52% year-to-date.

Intel revealed plans in September to turn the company's foundry business into an independent subsidiary, a move that would enable outside funding options. In August, Intel reported disappointing quarterly results, sparking the sharpest sell-off in 50 years, and said it would lay off more than 15% of its workforce as part of a $10 billion cost-reduction plan. CNBC reported that Intel had engaged advisors to defend itself against activist investors.

In late September, news surfaced that Qualcomm reached out to Intel about a possible takeover.

— CNBC's Rohan Goswami and Jordan Novet contributed reporting.

