Intuit CEO Says Company Sees Healthy Consumer Spending, But Inflation Still Needs to Get Under Control

CEO Sasan Goodarzi noted that the financial software firm is able to see consumer spending, the number of employees that businesses have hired and the number of hours they've worked.

"When we look at those elements now versus even pre-pandemic, they're actually quite healthy," he said in an interview on "Mad Money."

Intuit sees strong consumer spending despite persistent inflation dogging the economy, company CEO Sasan Goodarzi told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday.

Goodarzi noted that the financial software firm is able to see consumer spending, the number of employees that businesses have hired and the number of hours they've worked.

"When we look at those elements now versus even pre-pandemic, they're actually quite healthy," he said in an interview on "Mad Money."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

His comments come as investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting after a hotter-than-expected August inflation report and a warning from FedEx last week about an impending global recession.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points in its latest attack on inflation, shattering hopes from the summer that the central bank could start to take less aggressive action.

The chief executive acknowledged that while consumer spending appears to be strong, it won't necessarily stay that way.

"The reality is we do need to get this environment under control. We just have to be very thoughtful in how we do it so that we don't go from the strong unemployment that we have to high unemployment, because that ultimately is what impacts consumer spending," he said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com