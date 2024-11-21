Intuit shares drop as quarterly forecast misses estimates due to revenue getting delayed

Intuit's fiscal first-quarter results exceeded expectations.

The finance software company reaffirmed its full-year view but said promotional changes in the current quarter will affect revenue timing.

Intuit shares fell 6% in extended trading on Thursday after the finance software maker issued a revenue forecast for the current quarter that trailed analysts' estimates due to some sales getting delayed.

Here's how the company performed in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $2.50 adjusted vs. 2.35 expected

$2.50 adjusted vs. 2.35 expected Revenue: $3.28 billion vs. 3.14 billion

Revenue increased 10% year over year in the quarter, which ended on Oct. 31, according to a statement. Net income fell to $197 million, or 70 cents per share, from $241 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.

While results for the fiscal first quarter topped estimates, second-quarter guidance was light. Intuit said it anticipates a single-digit decline in revenue from the consumer segment because of promotional changes for the TurboTax desktop software in retail environments. While that will affect revenue timing, it won't have any impact on the full 2025 fiscal year.

Intuit called for second-quarter earnings of $2.55 to $2.61 per share, with $3.81 billion to $3.85 billion in revenue. The consensus from LSEG was $3.20 per share and $3.87 billion in revenue.

For the full year, Intuit expects $19.16 to $19.36 in adjusted earnings per share on $18.16 billion to $18.35 billion in revenue. That implies revenue growth between 12% and 13%. Analysts polled by LSEG were looking for $19.33 in adjusted earnings per share and $18.26 billion in revenue.

Revenue from the Global Business Solutions Group came in at $2.5 billion in the first quarter. The figure was up 9% and inline with estimates, according to StreetAccount. Formerly known as the Small Business and Self-Employed segment, the group includes Mailchimp, QuickBooks, small business financing and merchant payment processing.

"We are seeing good progress serving mid-market customers in MailChimp, but are seeing higher churn from smaller customers," Sandeep Aujla, Intuit's finance chief, said on a conference call with analysts. "We are addressing this by making product enhancements and driving feature discoverability and adoption to improve first-time use and customer retention."

Better outcomes are a few quarters away, Aujla said.

CreditKarma revenue came in at $524 million, above StreetAccount's $430 million consensus.

At Thursday's close, Intuit shares were up about 9% so far in 2024, while the S&P 500 has gained almost 25% in the same period.

On Tuesday Intuit shares slipped 5% after The Washington Post said U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency had discussed developing a mobile app for federal income tax filing. But a mobile app for submitting returns from Intuit is "already available to all Americans," CEO Sasan Goodarzi told CNBC's Jon Fortt.

Goodarzi said on CNBC that he's personally communicating with leaders of the incoming presidential administration.

On the earnings call, Goodarzi sounded optimistic about the economy.

"Our belief, which is not baked into our guidance, is that we will see an improved environment as we look ahead in 2025, particularly just with some of the things that I mentioned earlier around just interest rates, jobs, the regulatory environment," he said. "These things have a real burden on businesses. And we believe that a better future is to come."

