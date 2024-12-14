Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Invesco launches ETF to maximize on the tech concentration craze

By Krysta Escobar,CNBC

Pedestrians pass the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Invesco launched an exchange-traded fund designed to give investors exposure to the top 45% of companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Brian Hartigan, the firm's global head of ETFs and index instruments, runs Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which is the fifth-largest ETF in the world, according to VettaFi. Now Hartigan is taking on the Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG), which launched Dec. 4.

According to Hartigan, there is a demand to capture the megacap concentration story within the Nasdaq.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"That's what investors were asking us for. How do I dial up that, that exposure and really capture the majority of the drivers of returns in the Nasdaq," Hartigan said on CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.

As of Wednesday, some of Invesco Top QQQ ETF's top holdings were Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft, according to Invesco's website.

Hartigan notes investors can balance out their portfolio risk with similar funds.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

‘Cheaper doesn't mean better': Millennial couple bought their first home in 2021 for $195,500—now they regret it

news 3 hours ago

How a cult-favorite $60 beach tote turned Bogg Bag into a $100 million a year business

"You have this precision that investors are using ETFs to really balance out either under concentration or over concentration for their portfolios," he said.

As of Friday's close, Invesco Top QQQ ETF is up around 5.5% since its debut.

Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, notes other new funds have launched to allow investors to be concentrated on megacaps.

"We've seen other issuers launch products either targeting the largest mega-cap names or specifically avoiding them. And what that tells you is issuers are clearly aware of this battle of the markets right now. I think we're going to continue to see sort of this tug of war play out moving forward," he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us