Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IonQ buys UK quantum startup Oxford Ionics for more than $1 billion

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

[CNBC] IonQ buys UK quantum startup Oxford Ionics for more than $1 billion
Cheng Xin | Getty Images
  • IonQ is buying United Kingdom-based quantum computing startup Oxford Ionics in a deal valued at nearly $1.1 billion.
  • The deal will combine IonQ's quantum computing hardware and Oxford Ionics' chip technologies to yield breakthroughs in the field, both companies said in a release.
  • Interest in quantum computing has skyrocketed in recent months following recent quantum chip announcements from major technology players including Microsoft and Alphabet

IonQ is buying United Kingdom-based quantum computing startup Oxford Ionics in a deal valued at nearly $1.1 billion.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shares gained about 4%.

The companies said in a release that the deal will combine IonQ's quantum computing hardware and software knowledge with Oxford Ionics' semiconductor chip technologies. The company aims to deliver breakthroughs in the field and capitalize on growing revenue opportunities.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We believe the advantages of our combined technologies will set a new standard within quantum computing and deliver superior value for our customers through market-leading enterprise applications," said IonQ CEO Niccolo De Masi in a release.

The deal, which is expected to close this year, includes $1.065 billion worth of IonQ shares and about $10 million in cash. The merged company expects to build systems with 256 qubits by 2026, over 10,000 by 2027 and 2 million by 2030.

Interest in quantum computing has skyrocketed in recent months after technology giants Microsoft and Alphabet announced new chip breakthroughs. Experts tout the technology's ability to solve intricate computing tasks unachievable by other computers.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Vantage raises $820 million in a first-of-its-kind cloud and AI data center deal in Europe

news 22 mins ago

Shein seen boosting Indian manufacturing as U.S.-China trade war shakes up supply chains

IonQ's CEO previously told CNBC that he wants the company to become the "800-pound gorilla" in the quantum world.

Shares of Maryland-based company, which went public through a special purpose acquisition company in late 2021, are down about 6% year to date. The stock has soared more than 400% from a year ago.

WATCH: IonQ CEO on earnings: Leading the world in 'the quantum internet'

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us