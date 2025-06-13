Iran launches 100 drones at Israel in response to missile attack as markets reel

Iran launched more than 100 drones toward Israeli territory Friday morning following Israel's overnight missile strike on the country.

It was the largest attack on the Islamic Republic since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

Asian and European stocks fell, as investors rushed into safe havens amid fear of a wider war in a region that accounts for one-third of the world's oil supply.

"We can now confirm that the Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran's Emergency Command were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran," Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Effie Defrin said.

"Iran launched approximately 100 UAVs towards Israeli territory, which we are working to intercept."

Rocket sirens sounded in northern Jordan as Jordan's state media reported the country intercepted several Iranian drones in its airspace.

Israel's attack on Iran, which it said was targeted at nuclear enrichment facilities, came just days before U.S. and Iranian officials were set to attend a sixth round of nuclear deal talks. It was the largest attack on the Islamic Republic since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

News of the strikes sent oil prices surging as much as 13% before paring gains, with global benchmark Brent crude surpassing $78 a barrel at one point.

Brent crude is currently trading at $72.76 per barrel at 8:23 a.m. in London, up 5%, with U.S. WTI trading at $71.27 per barrel, up 4.6%.

All eyes are now on the next moves by Iran and the United States, particularly whether the U.S. will get involved in this conflict. The U.S. State Department has stated it was not involved in Israel's overnight strikes on Iran, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling the actions unilateral and urging Iran not to target U.S. interests or personnel in the region.

Tehran does not see it that way. Iran's foreign ministry warned it would hold Washington responsible for the consequences of Israel's actions.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend a meeting of the National Security Council scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.