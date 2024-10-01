Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Iran readying ‘imminent' ballistic missile attack against Israel, U.S. official tells NBC News

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

A big banner depicting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is placed next to a ballistic missile in Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran, on September 26, 2024 on the sideline of an exhibition which marks the 44th anniversary of the start of Iran-Iraq war. 
Hossein Beris | Afp | Getty Images
  • The United States has seen indications that Iran is preparing to "imminently" launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel.
  • The official warned that any direct attack on Israel by Iran "will carry severe consequences for Iran."
  • The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem directed all U.S. government employees and their families in Israel to "shelter in place until further notice."
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points, spurred by a surge in the cost of WTI crude oil, on fears of heightened tensions in the petroleum-rich Middle East.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The United States has seen indications that Iran is preparing to "imminently" launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel on the heels of Israel's ground incursion into south Lebanon, a senior White House official told NBC News on Tuesday,

The White House official warned that any direct attack on Israel by Iran "will carry severe consequences for Iran."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack," the official said.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem directed all U.S. government employees and their families in Israel to "shelter in place until further notice."

The embassy in the same notice said it "reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and unmanned aircraft system UAS intrusions, often take place without warning."

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Federal spending on children peaked in 2021. Now it may decline by $230 per child in 2024, report finds

news 18 mins ago

What every college student needs to know about getting a first credit card

"The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events," the notice said.

Iran's suspected planned attack came as Israeli ground forces invaded south Lebanon as part of an attack on Hezbollah, the militant group backed by Iran. The number of Israeli troops who have entered Lebanon is in "the low hundreds," an Israeli official told NBC News.

Israel last week killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a bombing in Beirut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points by 10 a.m. ET, spurred by a surge in the cost of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, on fears of heightened tensions in the petroleum-rich Middle East.

WTI November contracts were up nearly 3% by mid-morning, hovering shy of $70 a barrel.

In April, Iran launched an attack on Israel that included more than 300 drones and ballistic missiles after two top Iranian commanders were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Syria.

Most of the missiles and drones were shot down by Israeli and U.S. military.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us