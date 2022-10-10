Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

IRS Delays Guidelines, Waiving Penalties for Some Inherited Retirement Accounts Until 2023

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC

Zinkevych | iStock | Getty Images
  • If you inherited a retirement account in 2020 or 2021, the IRS is waiving penalties for some heirs who needed to start taking required minimum distributions right away.
  • Owners of inherited IRAs and retirement plan beneficiaries have expressed confusion about the timeline for required RMDs, and asked for "transition relief" for missed 2021 and 2022 RMDs.

If you inherited a retirement account in 2020 or 2021, the IRS is waiving penalties for some heirs who needed to start taking required minimum distributions right away, according to a notice issued Friday.

The new rule won't apply until 2023.

Typically, there's a 50% penalty when you skip RMDs or don't take the full amount by the deadline, applying to the balance that should have been withdrawn.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thanks to the Secure Act of 2019, certain heirs, known as "non-eligible designated beneficiaries," have to deplete inherited retirement accounts within 10 years, known as the "10-year-rule."

More from Personal Finance:
Here's how to pay 0% capital gains taxes with a six-figure income
How Congress may renew monthly child tax credit checks
Long-term unemployment dips by another 70,000 people

Non-eligible designated beneficiaries are heirs who aren't a spouse, minor child, disabled, chronically ill or certain trusts. The 10-year rule applies to accounts inherited on Jan. 1, 2020, or later.

Money Report

Business 46 mins ago

UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer

Business 1 hour ago

European Markets Rise on UK Fiscal U-Turn Hopes; Stoxx 600 Up 1.5%

However, there's an even shorter timeline if the original owner already reached their "required beginning date" when their own RMDs needed to begin. In that case, heirs were expected to start taking RMDs immediately.

Owners of inherited IRAs and retirement plan beneficiaries have expressed confusion about the timeline for required RMDs, and asked for "transition relief" for missed 2021 and 2022 RMDs, according to the notice.

As a result, taxpayers who skipped RMDs from inherited retirement accounts won't owe a penalty for 2021 or 2022, the IRS says.

If you already paid the penalty for 2021, you can "request a refund of that excise tax," the notice says.

These guidelines don't apply to regular RMDs, eligible designated beneficiaries or heirs who inherited retirement accounts before 2020.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us