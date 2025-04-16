Is college still worth it? It is for most, but not all, Federal Reserve finds

Overall, the benefits of a college degree far outweigh the costs. But not all students get the same return on investment.

Many factors, including how much you have to pay out of pocket and your choice of major, determine the ultimate value, according to a new study by the Federal Reserve.

For at least one-quarter of graduates, college does not pay off, the Fed researchers found.

In general, the economic benefits of a college education still far outweigh the high cost. However, college does not pay off for everyone, according to a new study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Many factors, including how much financial aid is offered and how much students have to pay out of pocket, as well as the choice of major, future earnings potential and how long it takes to graduate, determine the actual return on investment, the Fed researchers found.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Overall, "majors providing technical training — that is, quantitative and analytical skills—earn the highest return, including engineering, math and computers," the Fed researchers wrote in the blog post on April 16.

More from Personal Finance:

How to maximize your college financial aid offer

Top colleges roll out more generous financial aid packages

College hopefuls have a new ultimate dream school

"While expensive schools and on-campus living may seem to make college a risky bet, our estimates suggest that even a relatively high-cost college education tends to yield a healthy return for the typical graduate," the Fed researchers said.

"Taking five or six years to complete a degree also still generally pays off. However, as many as a quarter of college graduates appear to end up in relatively low-paying jobs, and for them, a college degree may not be worth it, at least in terms of the economic payoff," according to the Fed researchers.

'College continues to get more expensive'

Meanwhile, studies consistently demonstrate that college costs continue to rise faster than the growth of financial aid. This means families and students are bearing a greater share of the financial burden of higher education.

College tuition costs have indeed risen significantly, averaging a 5.6% annual increase since 1983, outpacing inflation and other household expenses. And families now shoulder 48% of college expenses with their income and investments, up from 38% a decade ago, according to a report by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"College continues to get more expensive and even though we've made aid more accessible by making the FAFSA [The Free Application for Federal Student Aid] shorter and more digestible, it's not enough," said Tricia Scarlata, head of education savings at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. (The new Free Application for Federal Student Aid was meant to improve access by expanding aid eligibility.)

To bridge the gap, students and their families have been borrowing more. Now roughly 40 million Americans have student loans, while the total outstanding debt exceeds $1.6 trillion.

Increasingly, high school students are rethinking the value of college. The rising cost of college and ballooning student loan balances have played a large role in changing views about the higher education system, with students increasingly questioning whether a four-year degree is worth it.

In fact, these days, more students are opting out. Both bachelor's degree and associate degree earners fell for the third consecutive year in 2023-24, according to a recent report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

"Today's students want shorter-term, lower-cost credentials that lead to faster employment opportunities," Doug Shapiro, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center's executive director said in a statement.

"It is certificate programs, not associates or bachelor's degrees, that are drawing students into colleges today," Shapiro added.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.