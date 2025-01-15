Money Report

Israel-Hamas agree to ceasefire and hostage deal, NBC News says

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Palestinians gather on the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 12, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. 
Majdi Fathi | Nurphoto | Getty Images

A ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas has been reached, NBC News reports, marking a pivotal breakthrough in the bloody 15-month war that has wreaked destruction and inflamed tensions across the region.

The developments come ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20 — a date seen by many as a de-facto deadline for mediation, after the president-elect vowed that there would be "hell to pay" unless Hamas released Israeli hostages by the time he enters office.

Mediators in Qatar on Monday presented the final draft of the deal to representatives from both sides, including the heads of Israel's spy agency Mossad. Hamas officials said that progress had been made over some core issues, with a conclusion due "soon," according to Reuters.

Envoys for both President Joe Biden and Trump were present at the negotiations. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the proposed deal was based on a framework that the Biden administration put forward in May.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar thanked American officials for their work in pushing for a ceasefire. The deal "looks much better than previously," Saar told the media Monday, Reuters reported, adding: "I want to thank our American friends for the huge efforts they are investing to secure a hostage deal."

Trump's pick for Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has also traveled several times to Qatar and Israel to partake in talks since being given the role.

Blinken described Witkoff's involvement as "critical," stressing the importance of ensuring that Trump will continue to support the deal once in office.

Over the last several months, both Hamas and Israeli officials have broadly agreed on achieving a ceasefire in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages held by the Gaza-based militant group.

Demonstrators raise placards during an protest calling for action to secure the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza since the October 2023, in front of the Israeli defence ministry in Tel Aviv on January 14, 2025, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the militant Hamas group. 
Jack Guez | Afp | Getty Images
But the enduring sticking point remained Hamas' demand that a full hostage release must result in a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war, while Israel's leaders held that the Gaza campaign must continue until Hamas is dismantled.

Hamas planned and led the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people and took a further 253 hostage. Around 116 of those captives have since been freed.

The October attack sparked the subsequent Israel-Hamas war and the relentless Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that Palestinian health authorities say has killed more than 46,000 people and destroyed the majority of the blockaded territory.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

