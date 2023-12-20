I've been working in Japan for 18 years—why millennials like me here are turning down promotions and flashy job titles

I was born and raised in Japan, and I've been living and working in Tokyo for the past 18 years.

My country has long been known for its relentless work culture. Before the pandemic, many workers accepted that constant overtime, socializing at happy hour, and staying at the office until the boss went home were all required to get ahead. But recently, it seems that promotions and flashy job titles have lost the ability to motivate employees.

In a 2023 survey, 77% of 1,116 Japanese office workers reported that they don't want to be managers. Another poll of 100 people in their 20s found that benefits and quality of life are the most important things they look for in a job — more so than the company's reputation or career advancement.

I was one of those workers. Here's why I'm so much happier after turning down a big promotion:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In Japan, more responsibility doesn't mean more money

Often in Japan, the slower you climb in the corporate ladder, the more earning power you actually have. Many employees have overtime pay, while their managers do not. And they don't want to sacrifice their family and free time to work more for less money.

Seven years ago, I was a chief at a Tokyo healthcare company, and I was up for a promotion. During this time, I learned that I was underpaid in my current role. But even with a new title, I wouldn't be at parity with the other managers. So I turned it down.

I ultimately negotiated a raise to stay in my role. The decision let me maintain a work-life balance that allowed me to return to school to earn an MBA, without quitting my job. At first, I felt ashamed for not pursuing a promised path of success. But I knew I would burn out if I accepted the offer.

Advancement isn't always based on performance

Unlike many American companies, most Japanese workplaces are managed by a seniority system when it comes to compensation and raises. It's common that people don't become managers until they hit their mid-40s, regardless of how hard they work.

Achievements are also often attributed to a team rather than individuals. Managers are held accountable for their subordinates' every mistake, and are expected to display selfless leadership, often to the detriment of their personal lives.

One of my friends, also in his 40s, had an experience like mine. He was a chief at a Japanese car manufacturer when he turned down a promotion to manager, despite overwhelming pressure from company leadership. In the end, he decided to prioritize his mental health over traditional career advancement.

I learned to rethink what success looks like

Company loyalty is prized here. Taking a sabbatical isn't common, and people find it difficult to take a break or explore other options due to the workaholic social norms. But more and more, people are leaving their workplaces due to personal and family matters.

My definition of success today is more multifaceted. I work for myself as a writer and editor, and my family's health and protecting my inner peace are the most important things to me.

Saying no to something that so many people around us value isn't easy. But it can be the first step to a happier future and a renewed sense of purpose.

Yuko Tamura is a cultural translator, editor-in-chief of Japonica, and frequent bilingual contributor to The Japan Times. She holds a master's degree in International Business Administration. Follow her work on Medium and X at @yutranslates.

Don't miss:

Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter here

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.