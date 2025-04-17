Money Report

Japan markets trade flat as investors parse key inflation data

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

View of the Skytree from Ueno and Asakusa in Tokyo
Jackal Pan | Moment | Getty Images
  • Japan's inflation grew 3.6% year on year in March, marking three straight years that the headline inflation figure is above the Bank of Japan's 2% target.
  • Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed.

Japan markets traded flat with most markets in the region closed for Good Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 inched up 0.01% at the open after the country's inflation grew 3.6% year on year in March, marking three straight years that the headline inflation figure is above the Bank of Japan's 2% target. The figure was lower than the 3.7% seen in February.

The so called "core-core" inflation rate, which strips out prices of both fresh food and energy and is closely monitored by the BOJ, climbed to 2.9% from 2.6% in the month before.

Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore's markets are closed for the holidays.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The S&P 500 ticked higher in choppy trading on Thursday, but finished the holiday-shortened trading week lower as tariffs continued to worry investors.

The broad index advanced 0.13% to close at 5,282.70 after swinging between gains and losses earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.13% to end at 16,286.45. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 527.16 points, or 1.33%, to settle at 39,142.23.

Investors have been on alert since Trump first announced his plan for "reciprocal" tariffs — which he later walked back — on April 2.

CNBC's Alex Harring and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

