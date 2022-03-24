Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as Shares of Apple Suppliers in Asia Jump

Stocks in Japan rose in early trade on Friday as Wall Street stocks rallied overnight, and oil prices fell.

Economic data for the day includes Japan's consumer price index for March.

Investors will watch shares of Apple suppliers in Asia. The tech giant is reportedly planning a hardware subscription service for iPhones that could launch as soon as the end of this year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.3%, while the Topix rose 0.24%. Japan reported inflation data, showing its core consumer price index hit a two-year high in March, according to Reuters.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 stayed in positive territory as it inched up 0.13%, with some gains in miners.

South Korean stocks bucked the trend, with the Kospi trading just below the flatline. Some tech stocks were down, with SK Hynix dipping 0.83%.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight, led by chip stocks. The Dow jumped 349.44 points, or 1%, to close at 34,707.94. The S&P 500 added 1.4% at 4,520.16, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.9% to 14,191.84.

Stocks have seesawed this week, alternating between up and down days. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on track to close the week higher.

Apple supplier stocks rise

Investors watched shares of Apple suppliers in Asia. The tech giant is reportedly planning a hardware subscription service for iPhones that could launch as soon as the end of this year. Apple rose over 2% on Thursday.

In Japan, Murata Manufacturing shares jumped almost 1%, while Alps Alpine climbed 0.62%. Taiyo Yuden was up 0.7%.

Currencies and oil

Oil prices were in focus, falling by almost 2% overnight after a volatile session. They continued declining during Asia trade on Friday, with U.S. crude down 0.88% to $111.28 per barrel, and Brent dipping 0.81% to $118.06.

"[International Energy Agency] members are seeking to reduce their use of its crude," said ANZ Research analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes. They noted IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the group is ready to release more oil from emergency stockpiles if needed.

Contributing to oil's fall, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries officials have also expressed to the EU their discomfort on a proposed ban on Russian oil, Reuters said citing OPEC sources.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.713 — continuing its steady rise from levels around 98.4 in the beginning of this week.

The Japanese yen traded at 122.23 per dollar, slightly firmer compared to earlier. The Australian dollar was at $0.7504, as it continued to jump from levels around $0.74 earlier in the week.