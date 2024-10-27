Japan's Nikkei 225 climbs, yen drops as political uncertainty clouds BOJ plans

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 and its Topix index climbed on Monday after the country's Liberal Democratic Party lost its majority in Japan's lower house following elections on Sunday.

The LDP and its coalition partner Komeito have secured 215 out of 465 seats, public broadcaster NHK reported early Monday morning local time. The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party and the Democratic Party for the People have made significant gains in this election.

The Nikkei rose 1.79%, leading gains in Asia while the Topix was up 1.38%. The moves were supported by a weaker yen, which fell 0.65% to trade at 153.28 on Monday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.51%, while the small cap Kosdaq was 0.94% higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.11% higher.

Separately, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,522, pointing to a slightly weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 20,590.15.

On Friday in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.56% to a new all-time high of 18,518.61 on Friday, boosted by megacap tech stocks.

Nvidia added 0.8%, and shares of Meta Platforms, Amazon and Microsoft were also higher.

However, other major benchmarks fell, with the S&P 500 0.03% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.61%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Yen weakens to fresh 3-month low after Japan elections

The Japanese yen weakened to fresh three-month lows against the dollar on Monday, after the ruling LDP lost its majority in the country's lower house following elections on Sunday.

The currency hit a low of 153.32 against the greenback, marking its weakest level since July 31.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: Buy this tech stock that's quietly automating warehouses with robots, say Berenberg and Citi — giving it 50% upside

Investment banks are telling investors to buy shares in a warehouse automation company, with price targets suggesting potential gains of more than 50 percent over the next 12 months.

The use of these systems means warehouses can store items four times more densely than manually operated warehouses while retrieving products faster than human workers. The increased efficiency and lower operating costs for its customers have allowed the firm to command significant profit margins, making its shares more valuable.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Analysts give this Chinese tech stock 40% upside - but one CIO warns it could be a 'one trick pony'

This Chinese tech company has garnered interest among investors following a drop in its share price - but one market watcher is unimpressed.

"I think you might have a short-term rally. But that's not really about [the stock]- it's about sort of the broad based rally," Jason Hsu, founder and chief investment officer of Rayliant Global Advisors says.

Unlike Hsu, not everyone is so negative about the stock with 35 out 46 analysts having a buy or overweight rating and an average upside of 40.1%.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more on the stock - and Hsu's take - here.

— Amala Balakrishner

Nasdaq ends Friday higher ahead of megacap tech earnings

The Nasdaq Composite outshined the other major U.S. indexes on Friday as investors piled into major tech stocks ahead of earnings next week.

The tech-heavy index rose 0.56%, ending at 18,518.61. The S&P 500 lost 0.03% to end the trading session at 5,808.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 259.96 points, or 0.61%, to 42,114.40.

— Pia Singh

KeyBanc downgrades Apple over iPhone sale concerns

Elisa Schu | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Recent consumer survey data on iPhone sales points to a lack of growth for Apple, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Shares fell nearly 1% in the premarket after analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded the megacap tech name to underweight from sector weight, and his updated price target reflects more than 13% downside ahead, as of Thursday's close.

Nispel thinks the iPhone SE is "not purely additive" to overall iPhone sales, citing data from the firm's consumer iPhone survey for September. The survey showed that 59% of respondents are interested in upgrading to the iPhone 16. Additionally, among those who are likely or extremely likely to upgrade to the iPhone 16, 61% are interested in the iPhone SE.

"We think this shows the iPhone SE is not incremental, and could possibly be cannibalistic to iPhone 16 sales," the analyst wrote in a Thursday note. "From our view, if iPhone SE is successful, iPhone Units could rise but [average sales prices] could fall, contrary to consensus."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Sean Conlon