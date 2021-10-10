Asia-Pacific Stocks Slip; South Korea's Markets Closed for Holiday

Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday morning trade.

Investors watched for market reaction to Friday's big miss in U.S. jobs data.

Markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for a holiday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday morning trade as investors watched for market reaction to Friday's big miss in U.S. jobs data.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.53% while the Topix index sat below the flatline.

Elsewhere, shares in Australia slipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.94%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.23% lower.

Markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for a holiday.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by just 194,000 in September, sharply lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 500,000, the Labor Department reported Friday. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate declined to 4.8%, above expectations for 5.1% and the lowest since February 2020.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.162 after a recent fall from above 94.2.

The Japanese yen traded at 112.26 per dollar, having weakened late last week from below 111.6 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7296, above levels below $0.724 seen last week.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.28% to $82.62 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.47% to $79.72 per barrel.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.