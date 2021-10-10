Asia-Pacific Stocks Slip; South Korea's Markets Closed for Holiday

- Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday morning trade.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday morning trade as investors watched for market reaction to Friday's big miss in U.S. jobs data.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.53% while the Topix index sat below the flatline.
Elsewhere, shares in Australia slipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.94%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.23% lower.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by just 194,000 in September, sharply lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 500,000, the Labor Department reported Friday. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate declined to 4.8%, above expectations for 5.1% and the lowest since February 2020.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.162 after a recent fall from above 94.2.
The Japanese yen traded at 112.26 per dollar, having weakened late last week from below 111.6 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7296, above levels below $0.724 seen last week.
Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.28% to $82.62 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.47% to $79.72 per barrel.
— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.