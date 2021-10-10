Money Report

markets

Asia-Pacific Stocks Slip; South Korea's Markets Closed for Holiday

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Noriko Hayashi | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday morning trade.
  • Investors watched for market reaction to Friday's big miss in U.S. jobs data.
  • Markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for a holiday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday morning trade as investors watched for market reaction to Friday's big miss in U.S. jobs data.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.53% while the Topix index sat below the flatline.

Elsewhere, shares in Australia slipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.94%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.23% lower.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by just 194,000 in September, sharply lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 500,000, the Labor Department reported Friday. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate declined to 4.8%, above expectations for 5.1% and the lowest since February 2020.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.162 after a recent fall from above 94.2.

The Japanese yen traded at 112.26 per dollar, having weakened late last week from below 111.6 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7296, above levels below $0.724 seen last week.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.28% to $82.62 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.47% to $79.72 per barrel.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

