Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Japanese markets set to open lower as trade tensions dent sentiment; China rate decision on tap

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

A Chinese flag flies high over The Bund.
Liu Liqun | Corbis Documentary | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japanese stocks were set to open lower Monday as investors awaited China's rate decision at a time when the yuan has come under pressure due to Beijing-Washington trade tensions.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Nikkei 225 futures contract in Chicago stood at 34,595 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 34,650, against the index's Friday close of 34,730.28.

Investors will be keeping a watch on the People's Bank of China's loan prime rate verdict, expected later in the day.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Australian and Hong Kong markets were closed for the Easter holiday.

Investors are focused on U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies, as they continue to roil global markets.

Last week, Trump called for the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates while adding that the termination of Fed Chair Jerome Powell "cannot come fast enough." Trump's comments came after Powell cautioned that ongoing trade tensions could challenge the central bank's goals of controlling inflation and spurring growth.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Stock futures fall after Wall Street posts another losing week: Live updates

news 6 hours ago

Trump tariffs could lead to a summer drop-off in economic activity after an ‘artificially high' start, Chicago Fed chief says

U.S. futures fell after all three major benchmarks logged their third weekly decline, in the last four trading weeks.

The broad-based S&P 500 ended Thursday's session higher, but still finished the holiday-shortened week 1.5% lower.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite posted their third consecutive losing session, each declining over 2% in the four-day trading week.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us