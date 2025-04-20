Japanese markets set to open lower as trade tensions dent sentiment; China rate decision on tap

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japanese stocks were set to open lower Monday as investors awaited China's rate decision at a time when the yuan has come under pressure due to Beijing-Washington trade tensions.

Nikkei 225 futures contract in Chicago stood at 34,595 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 34,650, against the index's Friday close of 34,730.28.

Investors will be keeping a watch on the People's Bank of China's loan prime rate verdict, expected later in the day.

Australian and Hong Kong markets were closed for the Easter holiday.

Investors are focused on U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies, as they continue to roil global markets.

Last week, Trump called for the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates while adding that the termination of Fed Chair Jerome Powell "cannot come fast enough." Trump's comments came after Powell cautioned that ongoing trade tensions could challenge the central bank's goals of controlling inflation and spurring growth.

U.S. futures fell after all three major benchmarks logged their third weekly decline, in the last four trading weeks.

The broad-based S&P 500 ended Thursday's session higher, but still finished the holiday-shortened week 1.5% lower.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite posted their third consecutive losing session, each declining over 2% in the four-day trading week.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon contributed to this report.