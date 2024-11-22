Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Japan's October headline inflation rate falls, but economists still see BOJ rate hike on the table

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

A market in Tokyo in June 2023.
Richard A. Brooks | Afp | Getty Images
  • Japan's headline inflation rate slipped to 2.3% in October, its lowest level since January and down from the 2.5% seen in September.
  • The core inflation rate fell to 2.3% from 2.4%, slightly higher compared to the 2.2% expected among economists polled by Reuters.

Japan's headline inflation rate slipped to 2.3% in October, its lowest level since January and down from the 2.5% seen in September.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The core inflation rate, which excludes fresh food prices, came in at 2.3%, down from September's 2.4%. The figure however, was slightly higher than the 2.2% expected among economists polled by Reuters.

Japan's central bank has long stated that its goal is a "virtuous cycle between wages and prices." A weak inflation reading could therefore mean that the bank would still need to maintain an easy monetary policy stance.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A separate inflation reading, known as the "core-core" inflation rate — which strips out prices of both fresh food and energy — rose to 2.3%, above September's figure of 2.1%. This metric is also tracked by the Bank of Japan. 

According to LSEG data, 55% of economists polled by Reuters as of Nov. 22 expect the Bank of Japan to hike rates by 25 basis points at its December meeting, which would bring the benchmark policy rate to 0.5%.

On Nov. 18, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the economy is heading toward sustained wage-driven inflation, and warned against keeping borrowing costs too low, Reuters reported.

Money Report

news 41 mins ago

Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 45 mins ago

The founder of the biggest gold ETF is still bullish 20 years later

The BOJ also said in its latest summary of opinions that if prices and Japan's economy develop as it expects, the policy rate could reach 1% by the second half of its 2025 fiscal year at the earliest.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us