Jeep reveals new Cherokee SUV, confirms hybrid model

DETROIT — Jeep on Thursday revealed the first details and image of its new Cherokee SUV, which the company expects to assist in the brand's turnaround when it arrives later this year.

The Stellantis brand said the new midsize SUV will feature a hybrid powertrain option but declined to specify if it would be a traditional hybrid or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), which the company currently offers on several SUVs.

"The all-new Jeep Cherokee headlines our efforts to deliver more product, innovation, choice and standard content to customers than ever before," Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said in a statement. "Jeep Cherokee will boast competitive pricing that strikes at the core of the largest vehicle segment and sits perfectly between Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee to bolster our winning mainstream lineup."

Affordability has been a problem for Jeep sales amid price increases in recent years. An entry-level model of the Cherokee started around $30,000 for the 2022 model year, according to Cars.com. That is close to the current Jeep Compass at about $27,000. The 2025 Grand Cherokee starts at roughly $36,500.

The company declined to release other details of the vehicle, including its production location. Analysts and union officials have said the new SUV is expected to be produced at a plant in Mexico — a decision that was made prior to President Donald Trump's election and ongoing automotive tariffs of 25% on imported vehicles into the U.S.

The last generation of the Cherokee was produced at a plant in Illinois, which has been idled since the vehicles was discontinued in early 2023 amid cost-cutting efforts and production realignments.

The cancellation of the Cherokee and a smaller SUV called the Renegade after the 2023 model-year contributed to ongoing sales declines for the brand.

Jeep, a coveted brand in the automotive industry, has reported six consecutive years of U.S. annual sales declines, with a 10% decline through the first quarter of this year.

The SUV brand is expected to be a priority for incoming Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, who was leading Jeep's turnaround before being promoted last year to lead the company's Americas region.