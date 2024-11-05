Jim Cramer lists 10 stocks that could do well under Harris or Trump

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Election Day identified stocks that could perform well with either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump in the White House.

Cramer's stock picks include Walmart, TJX, Costco, Netflix and T-Mobile.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Election Day identified stocks that could perform well with either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump in the White House.

"I want to highlight ten stocks that I believe will do well under either candidate, a who's who of acclamation — companies that almost have to do well because of seismic trends and savvy managements," he said. "Companies that no White House would get hung up on, either because they're beneath notice or they're perceived as good corporate citizens by both sides. Stocks in industries that neither Trump nor Harris have ever targeted in the past."

Here are ten stocks, in no particular order, that Cramer said are poised to benefit under either administration:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Walmart, Costco and TJX: These bargain retailers have done well to fight inflation, and consumers appreciate their deals on a variety of products, Cramer said. Neither candidate is likely to change that dynamic, he added. Even if Trump hikes tariffs, Cramer said these companies don't have meaningful foreign exposure that could hurt them.

Netflix: Cramer called the streaming giant a bargain and noted that it offers programming "for all sides of the aisle."

T-Mobile: Cramer said he's impressed by this wireless carrier's retention and churn rates, as well as its earnings over the past several quarters.

Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike: There is so much cybercrime that both of these security companies have plenty of business, Cramer said.

Palantir: According to Cramer, Palantir's stock could keep running despite its recent gains, noting the defense contractor is posting great quarters.

GE Vernova: Cramer pointed out that GE Vernova has natural gas, windmills and nuclear power — all of which will and continue to be in demand for utilities and hyperscalers.

Cintas: This company provides businesses with uniforms and other supplies. Cramer said he thinks it can do well because both candidates say they want to support small businesses.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, TJX and Costco.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com