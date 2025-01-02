Jim Cramer lists what could help the market in 2025

After stocks slumped during a volatile first session of the year, CNBC's Jim Cramer suggested what could lead to market gains in 2025.

Cramer said a more business-friendly Federal Trade Commission and advancements in artificial intelligence could boost stocks.

After stocks slumped during a volatile first session of the year, CNBC's Jim Cramer listed some positives that could lead to market gains in 2025.

"Sure, the day was disappointing, kind of like last week. But I want to tack the other way. I want to tell you what could go right," he said. "No trampling of the bears here. Just some things that, well, let's say they make me want to be a little more positive than the others."

Cramer first suggested that a change in leadership at the Federal Trade Commission under President-elect Donald Trump could ease corporate deal-making largely stymied under President Joe Biden. Current FTC Chair Lina Khan blocked numerous high-profile mergers and took Big Tech to task, accusing outfits such as Amazon of wielding illegal monopoly power.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

More mergers will help several industries, Cramer said, naming banking, retail, materials, entertainment, enterprise software and pharmaceuticals. Increased mergers could also increase equity demand by continuing to shrink share count even if new companies start to IPO, he added.

Developments in artificial intelligence may also boost stocks, Cramer continued, saying new technology could lead to more than just minor expense cuts, such as real innovations in health care. More advanced AI could also mean companies don't need as many employees, which might be a buffer against wage inflation spurred by Trump's deportation plans, he said.

According to Cramer, Wall Street could also become more accustomed to stocks trading in trillions. He said that right now, too many investors don't like that there are so many trillion-dollar companies in play, naming outfits such as Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft and Tesla.

"These stocks could all have a big surge from here if we simply keep getting more money going into index funds," Cramer said. "That's what really helps propel these, not just the businesses themselves, even as the businesses are phenomenal and deserve the premium."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com