Jim Cramer's guide to investing: Too many gains can spell danger

CNBC's Jim Cramer said investors should be wary if their stocks dramatically outperform the averages during a market-wide rally, as it could be a sign there's something wrong with their portfolio.

"The best time to figure out if you're making too much money, meaning you're taking on a dangerous amount of risk, is during a big market-wide rally," he said. "Use these runs as diagnostic tests to see if your portfolio has too little diversification and too much risk, or if it's A-OK."

To CNBC's Jim Cramer, there is such a thing as making too much money. Investors should be wary if their stocks dramatically outperform the averages during a market-wide rally, as that could be a warning sign that their investments are too risky or too concentrated in one sector.

"The best time to figure out if you're making too much money, meaning you're taking on a dangerous amount of risk, is during a big market-wide rally," he said. "Use these runs as diagnostic tests to see if your portfolio has too little diversification and too much risk, or if it's A-OK."

Cramer said extreme gains could indicate that an investor has too many eggs in one basket. While concentrated investments can yield high returns in the moment, they leave investors vulnerable to losing everything during a sell-off, he added. For example, investors that loaded up on cloud software stocks before they peaked in November of 2021 "got blown out" with "massive losses," he said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

While admitting that he's not the most conservative investor, Cramer stressed that taking on too much risk is unwise. A portfolio that beats roaring averages can be another indicator that you're taking on needless risk, he said.

"Say the rally comes and you make much more than the averages—the question is: why? Were you using margin, borrowing money from your broker to get that extra bit of leverage?" he asked. "That will help you crush the averages in a rally, but it will also get you crushed by your losses in a sell-off. That's just not worth it, people."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com