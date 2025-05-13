Jim Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't buy GE Healthcare

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi: "I like SoFi...I think it goes to new highs."

Roku: "I think the stock has some upside because they are doing some pretty terrific things in streaming, so I'm ok with it."

GE Healthcare: "It's inconsistent and too controlled by China, not America. So I am not going to be a backer. I am going to say the fabled [don't buy, don't buy, don't buy]."

Constellation Brands: "The beer business is soft, the spirits business is not so good, and, frankly, I expected more from the company. I think the company has been a very big disappointment...I don't need to be in stocks that have been disappointing."

