Jim Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I don't want you in' ZIM

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ZIM: "No. I don't like that, and that dividend is a sucker's play. I don't want you in that stock."

Mosaic: "It's killer...A parabolic move. If I come in now, I think I am too late...I'm going to have to say [don't buy, don't buy] because it's just up too much."

Zoetis: "It does seem to be dead money...I don't see much happening in the veterinary or live stock market at this very moment that's going to help them."

