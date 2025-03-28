Judge orders CFPB to reinstate fired employees, preserve records and get back to work

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's leadership, appointed by President Donald Trump, to halt its campaign to hobble the agency.

In a filing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson sided with the CFPB employee union which sued acting CFPB director Russell Vought last month to prevent him from laying off nearly all of the regulator's staff. Operatives from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have also been involved in efforts to dismantle the bureau.

Berman ordered Vought to reinstate "all probationary and term employees" fired after Vought took over at the CFPB, said that he shouldn't "delete, destroy, remove, or impair agency data," and struck down Vought's February stop-work order.

"To ensure that employees can perform their statutorily mandated functions, the defendants must provide them with either fully-equipped office space, or permission to work remotely" Berman wrote.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"This order shall bind the defendants, their officers, agents, servants, employees, and attorneys, and any other persons who are in active concert or participation with them, such as personnel from the Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE")," Berman wrote.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.