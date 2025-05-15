Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Key AI hub China restricts schoolchildren's use of the tech

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

A student is playing chess with an intelligent robot in Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China on May 13, 2025.
Cfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images
  • China is restricting how much children can use generative artificial intelligence in schools, according to a local release citing the Ministry of Education.
  • Primary school students are prohibited from using unrestricted generative AI tools on their own, although an instructor may use the tech to assist in teaching, according to the local government report.

BEIJING — China's latest education policies for the year restrict the extent to which children can use generative artificial intelligence in the classroom, according to a local government report on Thursday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The guidelines cited in the report, which weren't publicly available, covered AI education and generative AI use in primary and secondary schools during 2025.

China's Ministry of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Primary school students are prohibited from using unrestricted generative AI tools on their own, although an instructor may use the tech to assist with teaching, according to the local government report.

It added that middle schoolers can explore how generative AI reasons and analyzes information, while high schoolers are allowed to use the tech more broadly.

The report said the policies banned students from directly copying AI-generated content into homework and called on schools to establish a list of approved generative AI tools that can be used on school grounds.

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

news 51 mins ago

Shark Tank alum Bombas taps former Under Armour exec as CEO as it looks beyond digital roots

The People's Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, mentioned the new guidelines on the sixth page of its Thursday edition.

But the national state media report did not discuss specific limits on AI use, and instead focused on how the policies aimed to promote "scientific" and "standardized" promotion of AI education suited to various stages of education, according to a CNBC translation.

Use of generative AI in China has increased significantly after DeepSeek, a homegrown rival to OpenAI, in late January released a chatbot app. Tencent, ByteDance and other companies have released similar chatbots that have surged in popularity in China. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us