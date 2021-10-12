LG to Pay Up to $1.9 Billion to General Motors Over Bolt EV Battery Fires

Problems with the Bolt – the company's flagship mainstream EV – have led the automaker to recall every one of the electric cars since production began in 2016.

LG Electronics has agreed to reimburse General Motors up to $1.9 billion to recall Chevrolet Bolt EVs due to faulty batteries provided by the South Korean supplier.

Problems with the Bolt – the company's flagship mainstream EV – have led the automaker to recall every one of the electric cars since production began in 2016. Fixing the vehicles, including completely replacing some batteries entirely, is expected to cost $2 billion, GM said Tuesday.

The manufacturing problems occurred at LG Battery Solution's plants in South Korea and Michigan. The "rare manufacturing defects" in the Bolt EVs are a torn anode tab and folded separator that when present in the same battery cell increase the risk of fire, according to GM.