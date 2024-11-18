Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Liberty Energy stock jumps after Trump picks CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Liberty Oilfield Services CEO Chris Wright at Liberty January 17, 2018.
Andy Cross | Denver Post | Getty Images
  • Shares of Liberty Energy and Oklo are rising after Trump selected Chris Wright to lead the Energy Department.
  • Wright is the CEO of Liberty and serves as a board member at Oklo.
  • Wright will also serve as a board member of the president-elect's Council on National Energy.
  • The CEO has denied that climate change is a global crisis that requires a transition away from fossil fuels.

Shares of Liberty Energy rose on Monday after President-elect Donald Trump picked CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Liberty Energy is an oilfield services company headquartered in Denver, Colorado with a market capitalization of $2.7 billion.

The shares were up 5% in premarket trading Monday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Wright will step down as CEO and chairman of the board at Liberty upon his confirmation as energy secretary, according to a company statement Monday. Liberty plans to appoint Ron Gusek to succeed Wright as CEO, and William Kimble as chairman.

Wright also serves as board member at Oklo, a nuclear startup backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that is developing micro reactors. Oklo's stock surged nearly 10% in premarket trading.

Wright will also serve as a board member of the president-elect's Council on National Energy. The CEO has denied that climate change is a global crisis that requires a transition away from fossil fuels.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

How Trump's win could change your health care

news 41 mins ago

Russia warns U.S. is adding fuel to fire with long-range missile decision

Trump wants to increase fossil fuel production in the U.S., though analysts and industry heavyweights such as Exxon CEO Darren Woods have said oil and natural gas output in the U.S. will not change in response to the election.

The U.S. has been the biggest crude oil producer in the world since 2018, outpacing Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us