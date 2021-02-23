Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

Linda Thomas-Greenfield Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

By Christian Nunley, CNBC

Michael Reynolds | Pool | Reuters
  • The Senate voted 78-20 to confirm Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
  • Thomas-Greenfield has a lengthy career serving as an international diplomat, with most of the time dedicated to U.S. efforts in Africa.
  • She had been criticized for a 2019 speech on China that she ultimately called a mistake.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

She was confirmed by a vote of 78-20.

Money Report

politics 18 mins ago

President Biden to Visit Texas on Friday Following Deadly Winter Storm

investing 19 mins ago

Cathie Wood's Funds Take Big Hits as Tesla and the Tech Trade Show Signs of Unwinding

Thomas-Greenfield has a lengthy career serving as an international diplomat, with most of the time dedicated to U.S. efforts in Africa. The Louisiana native an ambassador to Liberia and assistant secretary of State for African Affairs during the Obama administration.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

During her Jan. 27 confirmation hearing, she was peppered about questions regarding her policy approach to China.

Critics, including GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, said she had gone too easy on China in a 2019 speech at an institute that had been suspected of pushing Chinese propaganda.

In response, Thomas-Greenfield called the speech a mistake and vowed to limit Beijing's influence at U.N. general assembly meetings.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsWhite HouseElectionsUnited Nations
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us