Live Updates: Senate confirmation hearings for Trump picks for CIA, State, Attorney General

By Dan Mangan,CNBC, Kevin Breuninger,CNBC, Spencer Kimball,CNBC and Ece Yildirim,CNBC

Florida’s Former Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting on February 23, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland. 
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live coverage of Senate confirmation hearings for six of President-elect Donald Trump's nominees on Jan. 15, 2025.

Six of president-elect Donald Trump's nominees to top positions in his administration face their first Senate confirmation hearings today.

The nominees for attorney general, director of central intelligence and the White House Office of Management and Budget will all testify before their committees of jurisdiction, as well as Trump's picks for secretaries of state, energy and transportation.

The six nominees, Pam Bondi, John Ratcliffe, Russell Vought, Sen. Marco Rubio, Chris Wright and Sean Duffy, respectively, are not among Trump's most controversial. Barring any serious, unforeseen issues that come up today, they are widely expected to be confirmed shortly after Trump is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Each hearing is expected to last between three and four hours. CNBC is streaming the hearings for Bondi, Rubio and Wright live. Others are available for viewing on C-SPAN.

Tense Pete Hegseth hearing kicked off Trump Cabinet confirmations

The process of appointing Trump's Cabinet kicked off Tuesday with a contentious Senate confirmation hearing for Defense Secretary hopeful Pete Hegseth, one of the president-elect's most controversial picks.

Despite Democrats' best efforts to grill Hegseth on his relative lack of experience and a series of allegations about his past, the former Fox News host emerged from the hearing likely to be confirmed.

There were some tense moments, however. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., zeroed in on Hegseth's admitted past infidelities and a 2017 sexual assault accusation against him.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and others pressed Hegseth about his past comments opposing women in combat.

But Hegseth got a warm embrace from Republicans. A key GOP holdout, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, said later Tuesday that she would vote to confirm him.

Kevin Breuninger

Here's the full schedule of today's confirmation hearings

9:30 a.m. ET

  • Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee

10:00 a.m. ET

  • Secretary of State nominee Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
  • Director of Central Intelligence nominee John Ratcliffe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee
  • Secretary of Energy nominee Chris Wright testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee
  • Secretary of Transportation nominee Sean Duffy testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee

1:00 p.m. ET

  • Director of White House Office of Management and Budget nominee Russell Vought testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

— Christina Wilkie

Gov. Kristi Noem's hearing was postponed last-minute

Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, holds the name plate from when she served in Congress during the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on H.R. 3397 to "require the Director of the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw a rule of the Bureau of Land Management relating to conservation and landscape health," in Longworth Building on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

A scheduled confirmation hearing today for South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, Trump's pick for to lead the Department of Homeland Security, was abruptly postponed late Tuesday afternoon.

A former member of the House, Noem's confirmation process was expected to be the most controversial of today's slate.

The reason for the postponement was given, but The Hill newspaper reported that it was "due to a delay on the FBI background check" for Noem.

— Christina Wilkie

This article tagged under:

