Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Lucid Reveals New Lower-Cost Versions of the Air Electric Luxury Sedan

By John Rosevear,CNBC

Courtesy: Lucid Motors
  • Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group on Tuesday revealed several new versions of its Air sedan.
  • The company said the Lucid Air Pure will start at $87,400, its lowest-cost model yet.
Lucid Pure
Meghan Reeder | CNBC
Lucid Pure

Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group on Tuesday revealed several new versions of its Air sedan – including its lowest-cost model yet.

CEO Peter Rawlinson said in an interview with CNBC's Phil LeBeau the Lucid Air Pure will start at $87,400. An all-wheel drive version with 410 miles of range will ship by the end of this year, and a rear-wheel drive version will arrive in 2023.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The company also announced the Lucid Air Touring, with all-wheel drive, 620 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 425 miles of range. Lucid said the Touring is its "most efficient model yet," able to travel about 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour.

The Touring starts at $107,400, and deliveries will be underway shortly, Lucid said.

Lucid also said the high-performance Air Sapphire, which it revealed in August, is undergoing final tuning now. Lucid currently estimates that the Air Sapphire will accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 1.89 seconds and have a top speed of 205 miles per hour, making it the world's quickest sedan.  

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Op-Ed: Here Are 6 Stocks With Excellent Vital Signs in the Health-Care Sector 

news 42 mins ago

Interest Rates on Retail Credit Cards Are ‘Crazy High,' With Some Topping 30%. 4 Things to Consider Before Opening One

The Air Sapphire starts at $249,000, and production will begin in the first half of next year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us