Luxury carmaker Ferrari warns of U.S. tariff risks after 17% jump in first-quarter profit

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

The Ferrari logo is seen outside the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, Italy.
Ciancaphoto Studio | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Luxury carmaker Ferrari on Tuesday reported a significant upswing in first-quarter profit, citing robust demand for personalized vehicles — but warned U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policy could hit earnings this year.

The Maranello, Italy-based sports car manufacturer posted net profit of 412 million euros ($466.3 million) for the first three months of the year, reflecting a 17% increase from the same period last year.

Analysts had expected first-quarter net profit to come in at 410 million euros, according to Reuters poll.

"Another year is off to a great start," Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

"In the first quarter of 2025, with very few incremental shipments year on year, all key metrics recorded double-digit growth, underscoring a strong profitability driven by our product mix and continued demand for personalizations," Vigna said.

Looking ahead, Ferrari warned that the introduction of U.S. tariffs on EU cars imported into the U.S. could negatively impact the firm's profitability this year.

"The [2025] guidance is subject to a potential risk of 50 basis points reduction on profitability percentage margins (EBIT and EBITDA margins), in relation to the update of the commercial policy following the introduction of import tariffs on EU cars into the USA," the automaker said in its earnings report.

Luxury carmakers are contending with the disruptive impact of Trump's back-and-forth trade tariff policy. Several European auto giants reported a sharp downturn in quarterly profit this earnings season, with many suspending or cutting financial guidance as Trump's tariffs take their toll.

The president imposed a 25% tariff on automotive imports into the U.S. in early April. Trump sought to water down these levies last week, however, signing an executive order designed to prevent a range of other separate duties — such as an additional 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum — from "stacking" on top of one another.

Ferrari said in late March that it would raise prices by 10% on certain models in response to the tariffs. The move would add up to $50,000 to the price of a typical Ferrari.

Shares of the Milan-listed stock traded around 0.8% lower at 12:44 p.m. London time.

