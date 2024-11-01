Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as manager after sacking Erik ten Hag

In a statement on the club's website, Manchester United said they were "delighted" to welcome Ruben Amorim as their new head coach, subject to visa requirements.

English soccer giants Manchester United on Friday confirmed the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new manager, shortly after sacking Erik ten Hag.

In a statement on the club's website, Manchester United said they were "delighted" to welcome the 39-year-old Portuguese manager as head coach, subject to visa requirements.

Amorim is expected to take charge of Manchester United's men's first team from Nov. 11 on a contract that will keep him at the club until at least June 2027.

"Rúben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football," Manchester United said in the statement.

"Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years," the club added.

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to continue in his role until Amorim joins the club.

Amorim is regarded as one of Europe's most sought-after young soccer managers. His Sporting Lisbon side have won all nine games in Portugal's top league, conceding just two goals.

By stark contrast, Manchester United have endured a dreadful start to their Premier League campaign. The club is currently 14th in the table, 12 points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Manchester City and seven points above the relegation zone.

Manchester United's poor performance prompted the board to sack Ten Hag as manager at the start of the week.

Shares of Manchester United, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 1.8% in pre-market trading.

Manchester United is recognized as one of the world's most popular and successful sports teams, but the storied club has endured a torrid time in recent years.

The club, which holds the record for the most Premier League titles with 13, has not won the domestic topflight title since the departure of manager Alex Ferguson in 2013.