news

Mark Cuban campaigns with Harris in Wisconsin to kick off three-state swing

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Mark Cuban attends the Round 1 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena on April 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
Kevork Djansezian | Getty Images
  • Mark Cuban is set to campaign alongside Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wisconsin.
  • Cuban, the "Shark Tank" star and former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, will also join the Harris at events in Arizona and Michigan.
  • Cuban has praised Harris' economic plans and he has long been an outspoken critic of Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Mark Cuban on Thursday is set to campaign alongside Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, the first of three swing states the billionaire businessman will visit in support of the vice president's White House bid.

Cuban, the "Shark Tank" star and former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, will join Harris at events in Milwaukee and La Crosse on Thursday, a Harris campaign official told NBC News.

He will head to Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday to host a talk about Harris' economic agenda. On Sunday, he will campaign with second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the official said.

Cuban's swing through the major battlegrounds, first reported by Yahoo Finance, follows his frequent praise of Harris on CNBC and in other media interviews.

Cuban has long been an outspoken critic of Republican nominee Donald Trump. In a Harris campaign press call last month, Cuban slammed as "lunacy" Trump's promise to impose sweeping across-the-board tariffs and even higher import taxes on China.

"And so to say that we're going to tariff 10% or 20% or 60% for China or any other company, countries, that's just inflationary, and that's just the tax on the American people, that's a sales tax through and through," Cuban said on that Sept. 24 call.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

