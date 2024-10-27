Mark Cuban says he has ‘no interest' in a White House cabinet position as he campaigns for Harris

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said he is not eyeing a role in a White House cabinet even as he vigorously campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris in the race against Donald Trump.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said Sunday that he is not eyeing a White House cabinet role even as he vigorously campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris in the race against former President Donald Trump.

"I have no interest in being a politician of any type. I have no interest in serving in the cabinet for Kamala Harris or anybody," Cuban said in an interview on ABC's "This Week." "I like being a disruptor as an entrepreneur."

Cuban's comment seemed to walk back previous remarks, which suggested that he might be gunning for a governmental position as he gets more heavily involved as a Harris campaign surrogate.

In September, for instance, the former "Shark Tank" host floated himself to replace Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who he is sharply critical of.

"I told her team, put my name in for the SEC. It needs to change," Cuban said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" in September.

Though Cuban says he has not donated any money to Harris, he has grown increasingly active on the campaign trail, making the case for the Democratic presidential nominee in media interviews and rallies.

As he stumps for Harris, Cuban has occasionally injected his own policy visions for a hypothetical Harris administration, especially on corporate regulation.

Earlier this month, for example, Cuban suggested that if the vice president wins the White House, she should fire Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, who has become the face of a staunchly consumer focused, antitrust agenda.

"I think the bigger picture is she's hurting more than she's helping," Cuban told Semafor, speaking mainly of Khan's efforts to break up Big Tech companies.