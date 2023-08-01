Mattel is hiring a ‘Chief Uno Player' to test its new game for $17,000—here's how to apply

Ken's job is beach. Now, yours can be UNO.

Fresh off of "Barbie's" massive success at the box office, Mattel is hoping to make waves once again by offering one lucky fan the opportunity to make thousands of dollars as its first-ever Chief UNO Player.

The promotion comes as the toy maker is rolling out the latest iteration of its popular card game: UNO Quatro. The Chief UNO Player will be tasked with "challenging worthy competitors to a game of UNO Quatro and teaching the new rules to fans," Mattel's job listing reads.

"We're constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO," Mattel's global head of games Ray Adler said in a statement. "We're thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate UNO player to help introduce our brand-new game."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Mattel

The job will require four hours of attendance per day, four days a week for four consecutive weeks.

The role will pay $4,444.44 for each of the four weeks, meaning that the winner will receive a total of $17,777.76 by the end of their tenure as Chief UNO Player.

That payday is equivalent to earning $277.77 per hour for each 16-hour workweek.

Requirements for the role include a love for UNO as well as "an outgoing personality to speak with and challenge anyone walking by." Applicants must also be able to work in New York City beginning on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Applications for the role will be open beginning today through Aug. 10. To apply, you'll need to visit the UNO TikTok channel and create a video stitching the brand's announcement of the role.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Take your business to the next level: Register for CNBC's free Small Business Playbook virtual event on August 2 at 1 p.m. ET to learn from premier experts and entrepreneurs how you can beat inflation, hire top talent and get access to capital.